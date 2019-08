A power outage Monday morning effected more than 9,000 customers in Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills.

Dominion Power has not yet indicated the cause of the outage that started around 7:30 a.m.

The company’s outage map estimated a time of restoration of between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

