Tropical system brings heavy rain to Outer Banks

A small low pressure system over eastern North Carolina produced some loud thunderstorms overnight, with more heavy rain, flooding and lightning risk expected this afternoon.

The Hatteras Island Rescue Squad said strong winds and rough waves are expected, with a a strong longshore current north of Buxton.

Any tropical development Sunday is expected to be limited due to the system’s proximity to land, the National Hurricane Center reports.

The low is forecast to exit off of the Outer Banks by mid- to late-afternoon, bringing heavy rain as it passes through. The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office forecasts 1 to 1.5 inches of rain as the system exits, with potential for some minor flooding.

By tonight, the low is expected to move northeastward over the Atlantic, where some further organization could occur before the system encounters cooler waters in a day or so, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.