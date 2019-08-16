Thirsty Thursday: Slow moving storm dumps several inches of rain, floods roads

A slow-moving storm dropped several inches of rain on parts of the northern beaches and Roanoke Island on Thursday evening, leaving high water in normally-flood prone spots along area roads.

The National Weather Service issued an areal flood advisory because of the heavy rain that had fallen in just a few hours and more rain was expected.

The weather station at Nags Head Town Hall recorded 3.86 of rain for the day, including just over two inches that fell between 4 and 7 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast into Saturday night, as a slow moving cold front stalls and eventually dissipates over eastern North Carolina.

