A flood advisory continues for sections of Hatteras Island after heavy rainfall flooded roads along N.C. 12.

The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office reports Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo are experiencing several inches of standing water along portions of area roadways, though roads remained passable.

The flood advisory continues through 1 p.m.

