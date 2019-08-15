Late night fire engulfs home in The Village at Nags Head

Firefighters battled a residential structure fire in The Village at Nags Head Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the 200 block of West Bays Edge Drive at 10:49 p.m. in the south end of the golf course community along the Roanoke Sound.

Radio traffic indicated Nags Head fire crews had the worst of the blaze knocked down around fifteen minutes after arriving on scene, and brought the fire fully under control around 11:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the occupants of the home were able to escape safely, and no injuries have been reported.

