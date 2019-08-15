KDH man arrested on charge of felony larceny from Kitty Hawk cellphone store

A Kill Devil Hills man wanted on one count of felony larceny from a cellphone store in Kitty Hawk was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Rocco John Kasmark, 26, was being held at the Dare County Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond, after his arrest for the August 10 incident at the AT&T Store in Kitty Hawk.

Kitty Hawk police offered thanks to those who provided tips following a post on the department’s Facebook page, and to the Kill Devil Hills Police Department for making the arrest.

“Community engagement is the key to identifying criminals and reducing crime,” according to the post. “It takes a community, to protect a community.”

