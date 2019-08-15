Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel in Pamlico Sound

The Coast Guard medevaced a man suffering from severe abdominal issues on a fishing vessel in Pamlico Sound Wednesday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet were notified by a crewmember on the fishing vessel Capt Phillips, via VHF FM radio channel 16, that a 57-year-old crewmember was having abdominal pains and needed medical attention. A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet with two Dare County EMS members onboard launched to assist.

Coast Guard crewmembers and response members from local agencies transfer a man from a 47-foot Motor Life Boat to a dock on Ocracoke Island, where they met East Care Life Flight for transport to Greenville Vidant Medical Center, Aug. 14, 2019. [U.S Coast Guard photo.]

Once on scene, the crew transferred the man to the Motor Life Boat and transported him to Ocracoke Island, where they met EastCare Life Flight for transport to Greenville Vidant Medical Center.

“Communication is key for situations like this,” said Stephen Sawyer, command duty officer during the case. “Utilizing your VHF radio is critical in getting the help you need as soon as possible. I’m glad that we were able to get the man the medical attention he needed in a timely fashion.”

