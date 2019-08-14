VIDEO: Crowd cheers as rehabilitated sea turtles return to the ocean

Buckbeak and Howard Florey, two sea turtles rehabilitated at the STAR Center at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, wasted no time headed back to the ocean Tuesday morning at Coquina Beach.

Howard Florey, a Kemp’s Ridley turtle, was treated at the STAR Center sea turtle hospital after suffering from cold stunning and a cut flipper. He’s about four to six years old.

[embedded content]

Kemp’s ridley turtle release at Coquina Beach, 8/13/2019 from OBX Today on Vimeo.

Buckbeak, a juvenile loggerhead turtle weighing about 85 pounds, was found suffering from malnutrition.

[embedded content]

Loggerhead release at Coquina Beach, Aug. 13, 2019 from OBX Today on Vimeo.

A crowd of about 100 people gathered and cheered the turtle’s return home.

