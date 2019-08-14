The Lost Colony announces this year’s Dare babies

Virginia Dare is one of the most influential historical figures to the Outer Banks. Dare County and Virginia Dare Trail are named in her honor. As the first English child born in the New World, her name is found in history books across America.

In celebration of her 432nd birthday, The Lost Colony continues its beloved tradition of casting local infants to star in the performance. On Saturday, Aug. 17, six babies perform throughout the evening, appearing in different scenes. Virginia Dare Night is sponsored by First National Bank.

This year, the Lost Colony will feature two nights with live babies as Virginia Dare. The six babies that will make their debut on Saturday are: Amelia Merrill, daughter of Curt and Sarah Merrill of Manteo; Athena Scarborough, daughter of Fields and Savanah Scarborough of Manteo; Jamie Beacham, daughter of Lee and Mollie Beacham of Kill Devil Hills; Evelyn Grace Skaggs, daughter of Rachel Hayman and Shawn Skaggs of Kill Devil Hills; Silas Cohill, son of Alex and Emily Cohill of Nags Head; Hinton Silver, son of Duncan and Alice Silver of Wanchese and Guinevere Sipe, daughter of Jedidian and Krista Sipe of Kill Devil Hills.

The six babies that will make their debut Tuesday, Aug. 20,, the actual christening anniversary of Virginia Dare, are: Maggie McKenney, daughter of Joshua and Bethany McKenney of Nags Head; Allison Rippons, daughter of Toni and Bennie Rippons of Manns Harbor; Pennington Mann, daughter of Tanner and Melissa Mann of Manteo; Samuel Tucker, son of Andy and Johanna Tucker of Kitty Hawk; William Davis, son of Kaitlin and William Davis of Chocowinity and Wyatt Cooper, son of Stormy Cooper of Manteo. The 2019 Virginia Dare babies will be added to a long list of community members who participated in the historic drama at a very early age.

On Saturday before the show, come celebrate Virginia Dare’s 432nd birthday at the Virginia Dare Birthday Celebration. Activities take place house right of the Waterside Theatre from 5:30-7 p.m., provided by company members of The Lost Colony and National Park Service. Afterward there will be cake from Harris Teeter for children under 12. The Virginia Dare Birthday Celebration is free to the public and is sponsored by First National Bank.

