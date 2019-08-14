Kitty Hawk police searching for duo who passed counterfeit bills at Walmart

August 14, 2019
Kitty Hawk police are searching for these two people after counterfeit bills were passed at Walmart. [Courtesy Kitty Hawk police]

Kitty Hawk police are searching for two people who passed several counterfeit $50 bills at Walmart over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, a man and woman went into the Walmart, used the fake bills and were last seen leaving in a silver or light colored four-door passenger car, police said.

If you have any information about these people please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-261-3895 or send a private message and someone will respond back to you.

All information is confidential and a cash reward may be available.

