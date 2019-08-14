Kitty Hawk police searching for duo who passed counterfeit bills at Walmart

Kitty Hawk police are searching for two people who passed several counterfeit $50 bills at Walmart over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, a man and woman went into the Walmart, used the fake bills and were last seen leaving in a silver or light colored four-door passenger car, police said.

If you have any information about these people please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-261-3895 or send a private message and someone will respond back to you.

All information is confidential and a cash reward may be available.

