Southern Shores man charged for multiple Currituck County break-ins

A Southern Shores man was arrested last week on charges that he allegedly broke into a home and multiple campers on Church’s Island in Currituck County and stole a variety of items.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on August 5 in the 1400 block of Waterlily Road, after the homeowner saw someone inside via security cameras.

Deputies found Gavin Paul Aho, 53, inside and arrested him for second degree burglary and possession of burglary tools. He was held in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.

On August 7, investigators were called to the Hampton Lodge Campground in Waterlily after six campers were found to have been broken into.

The suspect allegedly took food, drinks, a camera and clothing. Detectives are still working with the owners to finalize how much was stolen.

Aho was served with an additional six counts of forced breaking or entering and six counts of larceny after breaking and entering. Bond was set at $60,000 and he remains in custody at the Currituck County Detention Center.

