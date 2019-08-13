Cape Hatteras ties 101-year-old record high temp; now get ready for a soaking

After a century-old record high temperature at Cape Hatteras was matched on Tuesday, a shift in the weather pattern is on deck that will bring the potential for heavy rain into the second half of the week.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City reported the high temperature at Billy Mitchell Field in Frisco reached 92, tying the mark set for the date in 1918.

The original high mark was recorded at the U.S. Weather Bureau Station in Hatteras village, where Cape Hatteras National Seashore is hosting special interpretive programs this Wednesday and August 28.

A slow moving cold front will cross the region Wednesday and Thursday, and bring the possibility of strong to marginally severe storms, with damaging winds, will be possible starting Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, some of the storms will produce locally heavy rain and may produce flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.

It will still be rather steamy, with highs in the low 90s and a head index around 100.

The front will eventually dissipate over eastern North Carolina this weekend, but will allow for continued chances of showers and thunderstorms into Saturday.

National Weather Service forecast for Kill Devil Hills, as of Tuesday 8 p.m.:

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

