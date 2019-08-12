Two rehabilitated sea turtles to be released Tuesday at Coquina Beach

Two rehabilitated sea turtles in the care of the STAR Center at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island will be released Tuesday morning across from the Bodie Island lighthouse.

Buckbeak and Howard Florey, a loggerhead and a Kemp’s Ridley, will be sent home to the ocean at 8 a.m. at Coquina Beach near the boardwalk from the bathhouse.

“As always, huge thanks to our partners with Cape Hatteras National Seashore, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and N.E.S.T. (Network for Endangered Sea Turtles) for working with us on this release!” the aquarium said in a Facebook post.

