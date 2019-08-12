NPS: Cape Hatteras tire slasher caught in the act

A 62-year-old East Lake man was caught in the act of slashing vehicle tires at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Sunday, National Park Service officials said in a news release.

The man, who authorities did not name, is scheduled to appear in federal court this afternoon in Elizabeth City.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Augu. 11, the suspect was arrested in the parking lot of Ramp 23, which is located south of the village of Salvo.

His arrest occurred after National Park Service Rangers and Fish and Wildlife Officers observed him in the act of puncturing tires on a Jeep Cherokee.

Since the beginning of 2019, at least 66 vehicle tires have been slashed at seashore parking lots. Additional tires have been slashed north of the Seashore.

The majority of the vehicles that were vandalized were sport utility vehicles.

A variety of investigative techniques were used to catch the suspect, the news release said.

Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Kill Devil Hills Police Department, Nags Head Police Department, Fish & Wildlife Service, Dare County Communication Center, and the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch assisted the Seashore with the case.

