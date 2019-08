Three vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 158 at the Eighth Street intersection near the Kill Devil Hills/Nags Head town line which blocked the southbound lanes.

One person was transported to The Outer Banks Hospital, according to scanner traffic. Other details about the crash that happened around 3:40 p.m. were not yet available from police.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.