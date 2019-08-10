Two bicyclists struck by vehicle in Nags Head

Two bicyclists were struck by a vehicle Saturday morning on Beach Road in Nags Head, with one suffering non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The incident happened at 9:48 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post. Truck 16 and Dare Emergency Services responded.

One patient with non-life threatening injuries was taken to the hospital.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.