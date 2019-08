Demolition of the Bonner Bridge over Oregon Inlet is now a quarter of the way done, while the first decks have poured on the new bridge in and out of Rodanthe.

All work-related road closures have been temporarily halted on the newly opened Basnight Bridge across Oregon Inlet until September 15.

[embedded content]

Video courtesy NCDOT, Dare County and Current TV.

