New survey ranks Dare County Schools the sixth best in North Carolina

Data compiler Niche.com has ranked North Carolina’s best school districts for the upcoming school year, and Dare County’s school system came in rated the sixth best.

Niche also rated Dare County as the fourth best place to teach, and sixth safest district in the state.

Recently released data from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction shows Dare County has the state’s highest average teacher salary.

Dare County was also in the top five public school districts in North Carolina according to a 2017 report from the Public School Forum.

Camden is next locally in Niche’s rankings at 52nd, Currituck 53rd and Hyde 56th. The rest of northeastern North Carolina ranked in the 70s and up.

The survey was based on data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as test scores, college data, and ratings collected from Niche users.

Each North Carolina school district received a letter grade in the following categories: Academics; Diversity; Teachers; College Prep; Clubs and Activities; Health and Safety; Administration; Sports; Food; and Resources and Facilities.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro, Polk County, Union County, Elkin City and Asheville City schools were the top five North Carolina systems.

