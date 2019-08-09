Nags Head beach renourishment project on track to finish before end of month

The Nags Head beach renourishment project is now in a full sprint to the finish line, and could be done as soon as the next two weeks.

The sand pumping is making steady progress towards Outer Banks Pier near mile post 18.5 in the 8900 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road, according to an update from town spokesperson Roberta Thuman.

Construction is expected to tie into the already nourished beach just south of the pier early next week.

Once the tie-in is complete, construction will relocate to the submerged pipeline near mile post 18 in the 8500 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road.

From that submerged pipeline, construction will move north towards the beach that was built earlier in the summer near Mile Post 17 in the 8200 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road.

“Once these two tie-ins are complete, we will close the curtain on the beach nourishment project,” Thuman said. “We truly appreciate everyone’s patience with this incredibly important maintenance.”

Demobilization and removal of shore pipe and other equipment will take 7-to-10 days.

The installation of sand fencing and sea oats, which can withstand hot and dry conditions, is still taking place near Mile Post 20.5 around the 10000 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road.

Several parking spaces at the Juncos Street public beach access are being used by the sand fencing/sprigging contractor, but the access remains open.

The Forrest Street access near mile post 15.5 remains closed to parking, however pedestrians may still use the access.

