Family dog missing after lightning sparks house fire in Currituck County

A Jarvisburg family is searching for their dog after lightning sparked a fire that gutted their home on Meadow Lake Circle earlier this evening.

Boobears is a small, brown brindle dog, about 5 years old, and she’s been missing in the neighborhood since the fire, which started about 7:05 p.m. Boobears was outside at the time and took off.

Boobears ran away when lightning sparked a fire in Jarvisburg Wednesday night.

No people were home at the time and no one was injured. Firefighters’ efforts were hampered by lack of readily available water supply, officials told OBXToday’s Sam Walker.

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Jarvisburg Wednesday night. [Sam Walker photo]

The Lower Currituck, Crawford, Corolla, Moyock, Currituck and Souther Shores fire departments responded, along with the Currituck Sheriff’s Office.

Power was out in the Meadow Lake neighborhood after the blaze.

Searchers were out looking for Boobears tonight. If you’ve seen her, call or text her owner at 252-489-0902.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.