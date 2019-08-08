Boil water advisory issued for Sailfish Drive in Pirate’s Cove

The Town of Manteo has issued a boil water advisory for Sailfish Drive in Pirate’s Cove after a water main break caused a loss of pressure to the system.

Customers on Sailfish Drive starting in the 3000 block and traveling east through the loop experienced low pressure and an outage due to the main break in distribution system. The town said the system now has adequate pressure once again.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the Town of Manteo Water Department and NC Department of Water Resources advises that consumers on Sailfish Drive in the area of the break boil water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Town officials are also “strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible.”

The advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

