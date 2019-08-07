Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Outer Banks until 8 p.m.

The Outer Banks is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., with the main threats being heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong storms with cloud-to-ground lightning and the potential to spin up waterspouts moved through the Nags Head area about 2:15 p.m. More storms are expected through the afternoon.

Fire crews were responding to possible lightning strikes to homes in Nags Head and Colington on Wednesday afternoon.

