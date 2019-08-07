New Nags Head fire chief from South Carolina to start in September

The Town of Nags Head has hired veteran fire officer Randy Wells to be its new fire chief, following the retirement of Kevin Zorc in December 2018.

Wells comes to Nags Head from the Columbia Fire Department in South Carolina, where as the assistant chief of operations, special operations and training, he led a management team responsible for the daily operations of 453 sworn firefighters and 120 volunteers.

“Randy has more than 26 years of experience in the fire and rescue service,” said Nags Head’s town manager, Cliff Ogburn in a press release.

“His strong background in emergency management and public administration are critical assets that will benefit our community as well as enhance the success of the department.”

Wells will begin his new position in early September.

Prior to working for the Columbia Fire Department, Wells served as an assistant fire chief for South Carolina’s Burton fire district and as a medical training officer in Hilton Head.

In addition to holding a bachelor’s degree focused in Crisis/Emergency/Disaster Management from Columbia College in South Carolina, Wells has completed the U.S. Fire Administration’s intensive, four year-long Executive Officer Program, which provides senior fire officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire and emergency medical services administration.

“Chief Wells’ leadership will bring a new perspective, as well strategic planning experience, to the department,” said Ogburn.

“When he arrives for his first day, he’ll find a team of well-trained, professional first responders thanks to Deputy Fire Chief Shane Hite who put in many hours managing the department over the last seven months,” Ogburn said.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to join and lead Nags Head’s Fire and Ocean Rescue department and am looking forward to building many new relationships and enjoying such a beautiful community,” said Wells.

