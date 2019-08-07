Bow hunting season coming to Nags Head Woods Preserve

Bow hunting season begins Sept. 7 at Nags Head Woods Preserve.

The Nature Conservancy allows bow hunting for white-tailed deer in the Nags Head Woods Preserve, with the annual hunt designed to manage the deer herd and to ensure the herd’s health.

The regular hunting season runs Sept. 7 through Jan. 1, 2020. Interested hunters must attend an orientation session and complete an application form which includes a $50 fee (to cover the cost of hunt administration and liability insurance).

All orientation sessions are held at Nags Head Woods Preserve, 701 West Ocean Acres Drive, Kill Devil Hills. Call 252-441-2525 with any questions.

If you are visiting Nags Head Woods as a non-hunter (i.e. if you are hiking, running, or fishing), respect year-round regulations: stay on designated hiking trails and keep dogs leashed.

Hunters have specific safety zones and are not allowed to hunt within 100 yards of designated hiking trails.

Hunter orientation sessions schedule:

Tuesday August 20, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday August 21, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday August 22, 8:00 a.m.

Tuesday August 27, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday August 28, 5:30 p.m.

