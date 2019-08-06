Support group for local national parks, Outer Banks Forever, announces founding board

After launching during National Park Week in April 2019, Outer Banks Forever the official non-profit partner of the three national parks in Dare and Hyde counties, announced its founding Board of Directors on Tuesday.

Outer Banks Forever was created to help protect Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and the Wright Brothers National Memorial through project support, new and enhanced programs, and volunteer engagement.

The organization will focus on four key areas to strengthen the national parks:

Educating and engaging our next generation of park stewards

Preserving natural and cultural resources

Advancing the science and understanding of the parks

Creating new ways to experience the parks

The founding Board of Directors will play a critical role in building a strong foundation of support for the Outer Banks national parks, according to OBX Forever director Jessica Green.

“We are thrilled to have such a dedicated group of volunteers who are passionate about our national parks. Their commitment shows how important these parks are to our community,” Green said in a press release.

Outer Banks Forever founding Board of Directors:

Trip Forman is the co-owner of REAL Watersports and has helped make Hatteras Island one of the premier kiteboarding destinations in the world. His mission is to “make a new rider every day” and engage our next generation in the experience of outdoor sports.

Jessica Green, director OBX Forever

As Outer Banks Forever continues to grow, plans are to expand the Board of Directors to represent not only the local community but also the visitors who flock here to enjoy our Outer Banks national parks each year.

“We are looking to engage leaders from North Carolina, Virginia, and beyond who have a love of the Outer Banks and a passion for the natural and cultural history our national parks protect,” Green said.

For more information on Outer Banks Forever and the work the founding Board of Directors is making possible in your OBX national parks, visit www.OBXforever.org.

