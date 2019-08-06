Catchy beach safety jingles on OBX radio available to other oceanfront markets

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau has produced a pair of catchy commercials airing on JAM Media Solutions radio stations this summer intended to help beachgoers stay safe on the OBX and beyond.

“Rip currents are a hazard that can show up on nearly any beach in America,” said Lee Nettles, executive director of the visitors bureau and creator of the public service announcement series.

“The challenge is that visitors are on vacation; they aren’t necessarily seeking out life or death beach safety information,” Nettles said. “With the jingles, though, we’re able to share these safety messages in a way that is engaging and memorable.”

The 60-second spots are airing on Classic Rock 92.3, 94.5 WCMS, 99.1 The Sound and Beach 104 courtesy the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau and Currituck County Travel and Tourism, and were produced in conjunction with Steven Heller and Upstream Productions of Asheville.

Listen to the PSAs:

https://obxtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Rip-Currents-PSA-2.mp3

https://obxtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Rip-Currents-PSA-1.mp3

The jingles have a throwback vibe reminiscent of the educational Saturday morning cartoon programs like School House Rock.

“Swim with a buddy, swim with a friend, swim with a floatie in your hand…” and “Don’t let the rip ruin your trip!” are just a couple of the takeaway lyrics intended to be easily recalled by swimmers.

“We hope to get family and friends talking about beach safety before they get into the water. If we can make people aware, they’ll be better prepared for different situations,” Nettles said.

The spots are also available through social media as part of a larger safety and awareness effort uniting several community partners. The broader effort builds on a shared theme of “Love the Beach, Respect the Ocean.”

The PSAs are available for license and can be tagged to state any community’s name. Beach towns interested in licensing the commercials for their use can contact the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau through outerbanks.org.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.