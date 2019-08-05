Several waterspouts swirl off the Outer Banks on Monday

Social media was filled with images of waterspouts along the Outer Banks Monday.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead office said conditions were ripe for the small over-water tornadoes: light winds, a lot of moisture and mild instability.

Jennette’s Pier posted a Facebook photo by Larry Haley of a waterspout near Roanoke Island Monday afternoon, saying it disappeared quickly.

Waterspout near Roanoke Island. [Photo courtesy Jenette’s Pier/Larry Haley]

Around the same time, Garden Deli & Pizzeria in Manteo posted a picture of a funnel cloud photo saying “Come get your pizza before we are blown to Oz.”

Waterspout near Manteo on Monday afternoon. [Photo by Garden Deli & Pizzeria]

In Duck, Kasey Anne Powell caught an image of a waterspout from Nor’Banks Sailing and Watersports. It, too, dissipated quickly.

A waterspout in Duck on Monday. [Photo courtesy Kasey Anne Powell]

NWS meteorologists say waterspouts rarely make landfall, and usually dissipate rapidly if they do.

