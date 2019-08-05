Flags flying at half-staff in honor of Fort Bragg paratroopers and mass shooting victims

U.S. and North Carolina flags are flying at half-staff in honor of the victims of recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, as well as two Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump ordered all United States flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Aug. 8 in memory of those killed in El Paso, Texas on Saturday and Dayton, Ohio on Sunday.

Authorities say 22 people have now died as a result of the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Nine people and the gunman were killed in the Sunday shooting in downtown Dayton.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags at state facilities to be lowered on behalf of the shooting victims, as well as U.S. Army paratroopers Brandon Jay Kreischer and Michael Isaiah Nance, who were both killed July 29 in a gun attack by an Afghan soldier.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.