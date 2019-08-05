Demolition starts Monday of former county offices that started as Hotel Fort Raleigh

Four buildings in downtown Manteo that once served as Dare County’s administrative offices, including the old Hotel Fort Raleigh, will be demolished starting today.

The site between Ananias Dare and Budleigh streets will eventually become Manteo Town Common.

In July, town commissioners approved a plan for the site that includes a large green space and parking for between 50 and 75 vehicles.

County officials proposed demolishing the buildings most recently in 2015, but public outcry led to giving preservationists a chance to save the hotel that opened in 1931.

But repairs were found to be too costly and efforts to get a buyer fell through for the building that has stood vacant in recent years.

It once served as a hotel and a community meeting place until being converted to apartments.

The building then became the Dare County Administrative Building in 1974, before the offices moved to the Dare County Government Complex in 2001.

Dare County public information office Dorothy Hester said the demolition will take between 40 and 60 days, with the work on weekdays during regular business hours.

Fences will be erected around the site. Disruption to traffic is expected to be minimal and road closures are not expected.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.