Coast Guard, EMS assist man having seizures near Oregon Inlet

Coast Guard members and local EMS crews on Sunday assisted a man reportedly having a seizure aboard a recreational vessel near Oregon Inlet.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the initial report from the captain of a recreational vessel at approximately 12:30 p.m., that a man aboard the vessel had become dehydrated and had a seizure.

A boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet was launched aboard a 47-foot motor lifeboat to assist. Dare County EMS were also brought on board.

When the Coast Guard crew arrived on scene, the EMS personnel were transferred to the recreational vessel. The response crew monitored the situation as the vessel was escorted to Station Oregon Inlet where an ambulance was standing by.

“This is definitely why I joined the Coast Guard,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Brian Guidebeck, a crewmember involved in the medevac. “This was my first rescue with Station Oregon Inlet and it’s awesome that it happened on the Coast Guard’s birthday of all days.”

