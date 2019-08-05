Cape Point now fully open to ORV traffic, pedestrians

The National Park Service this morning fully reopened Cape Point to off-road vehicles and pedestrians.

“The protection buffer near the tip of Cape Point was removed because no unfledged least tern chicks were spotted by staff this morning,” said Cape Hatteras National Seashore spokesman Mike Barber.

Additionally, a pedestrian corridor was installed along the shoreline south of Ramp 72 on Ocracoke Island. The pedestrian corridor allows visitors to walk all the way down to Ocracoke Inlet.

The Cape Point buffer was in place protect multiple least tern chicks along beach.

