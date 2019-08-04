Semper Paratus! Celebrating Coast Guard Day with video of training in Oregon Inlet

August 4 is Coast Guard Day, to commemorate the founding of the Revenue Marine in 1790 by then-Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

The Revenue Cutter Service was merged with the U.S. Life-Saving Service in 1915 to become the modern day U.S. Coast Guard.

Watch as a pair of 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet practicing maneuvering in 10 to 12-foot waves from March 2018.

Video by Firemen Stephen Binion and Ryan Sexton and Seaman Nathan Kapsar

Station Oregon Inlet and Station Hatteras are two of the five U.S. Coast Guard surf stations on the East Coast, and are designated as such where the surf exceeds 8 feet more than 36 days out of the year.

