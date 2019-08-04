Child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in South Nags Head

A 10-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in South Nags Head.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of South Oregon Inlet Road around 7:50 p.m.
Scanner traffic indicated the child was conscious, and had suffered injuries to their lower extremities and a possible head injury.
They were transported to The Outer Banks Hospital. Other information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with OBX Today for more details.
This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com.
