Child hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in South Nags Head

A 10-year-old child was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in South Nags Head.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of South Oregon Inlet Road around 7:50 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicated the child was conscious, and had suffered injuries to their lower extremities and a possible head injury.

They were transported to The Outer Banks Hospital. Other information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with OBX Today for more details.

