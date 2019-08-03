Data shows great white sharks love the North Carolina coast

Shark-tracking organization OCEARCH recently partnered with data-storyteller Zencos to visualize concentrations of great white shark pings in the northwest Atlantic Ocean. And data shows North Carolina is a favorite spot.

Cape Cod took the top spot for tagged white shark pings since 2012, with 1,641. North Carolina, and the Outer Banks in particular, came in second with 1,148 pings.

OCEARCH and Zencos map showing white shark pings in the Atlantic Ocean since 2012.

OCEARCH research shows the Atlantic continental shelf waters off North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the east coast of Florida are a winter hot spot for large white sharks.

As seen on the OCEARCH Tracker, the heavy concentration of adult and near-adult white sharks in this region suggests it’s an important winter habitat.

Follow OCEARCH’s tagged sharks and other marine animals here.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.