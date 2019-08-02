Tropical wave, cold front collide to bring rain to the Outer Banks

Much needed rainfall is coming to eastern North Carolina, with scattered showers today followed by more widespread rain over the weekend.

A tropical wave near Florida will meet up with a cold front over the eastern U.S. tonight, bringing us the potential for heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough surf over the weekend.

The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead office says potential rainfall through the weekend should total one to two inches.

Stay with OBXToday.com for weather updates.

