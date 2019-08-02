Kitty Hawk police: Is that purebred puppy authentic?

Kitty Hawk police are offering up some tips on making sure folks don’t get duped when adding a purebred furry family member to their pack.

“Some people believe buying a dog from a breeder is a guarantee of quality and health,” the police department said in a news release.

Purchasing a puppy is always a lottery, but a breeder should offer information on the puppy’s parents and their lines, both regarding health, looks and temperament.

Pet stores and other sellers may accept a breeder’s statement that a puppy is a specific breed. Many times, the store will give the same information to the potential buyer.

Tips to help find that perfect purebred dog:

To determine if a dog is a recognized purebred, request the registration documents from a dog registry organization such as the American Kennel Club, Canine Kennel Club or the Continental Kennel Club.

For a non-recognized breed, such as a designer breed, get a second opinion from an expert.

Meet the seller and dog in person wherever the animal is being housed and ask for medical records before signing a contract or paying.

And remember, the Outer Banks SPCA and other rescue groups are overflowing with wonderful dogs in need of homes.

