Now open: See inside the Wright Brothers national monument

Have you ever wondered what the inside of the historic Wright Brothers Monument looks like?

Now’s your chance to find out. Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (weather permitting), the lobby to the monument will be open to the public for viewing.

The 60-foot granite memorial in Kill Devil Hills was built in 1932, five years after Congress established the site for a national memorial to commemorate Wilbur and Orville Wright’s first flight in 1903.

Wright Brothers Memorial [Kari Pugh photo]

