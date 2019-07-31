Newest Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicular ferry makes maiden voyage

The newest addition to the Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicular ferry route, the M/V Rodanthe, embarked on her maiden voyage on Tuesday morning, July 30, with a full deck of passengers headed to Ocracoke, according to an online announcement from the North Carolina Ferry System.

The M/V Rodanthe arrived at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor in June, and is the first new ferry for the Hatteras-Ocracoke route in 13 years.

The new ferry replaced the 22-year-old M/V Thomas A. Baum, and is part of an ongoing effort by the N.C. Ferry Division to phase out the smaller Hatteras-class ferries with larger river-class vessels, which can accommodate more vehicles.

The Rodanthe and Thomas A. Baum next to each other on June 28, 2019. [Sam Walker photo]

The M/V Rodanthe has a number of enhanced features in addition to the increase in physical space, which includes interior bathrooms, as well as a first-level passenger lounge which will be easier to access. The haul has also been designed to reduce oversplash that can occur on the Hatteras Inlet route – especially on windy and stormy days.

The vessel was officially christened at a ceremony on June 28, and is adorned in the red and white of N.C. State University and the Wolfpack’s strutting wolf logo known as “Tuffy”.

The M/V Rodanthe is the first new vessel for the Hatteras-Ocracoke route since 2006, when the M/V Hatteras was christened, and the first for all of the state’s seven routes since the M/V Sea Level was put into service in May, 2012.

Two additional new river-class ferries, tentatively named the M/V Avon and the M/V Salvo),are also in the works, and will replace the smaller Hatteras-class ferries M/V Kinnakeet and the M/V Chicamacomico. These additional new ferries are scheduled to be delivered in 2020.

