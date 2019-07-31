Get a glimpse into the past at Cape Hatteras weather bureau station

Cape Hatteras National Seashore will host two special interpretive programs at the U.S. Weather Bureau Station on Hatteras Island. The free programs will take place on August 14 and August 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At the special interpretive programs, participants will explore the historic U.S. Weather Bureau Station (571090 Kohler Rd, Hatteras, NC) with park rangers and learn about the vital role this station played in predicting the weather and safeguarding the residents of the Outer Banks in the early 1900s. Participants will also have the chance to practice taking weather readings following the program.

In the early 1900s, the U.S. Weather Bureau felt that the need to have a main station on the North Carolina coast was important enough for them to build one in Hatteras Village. The construction of the U.S. Weather Bureau Station in Hatteras was completed in 1901.

Since being restored to its 1901 appearance, the station has operated as a welcome center by the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau through a partnership agreement with Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

