Ford files trademark for ‘Bronco Outer Banks’

The Ford Bronco is coming back next year, and it seems one of its models will bear a familiar name.

The 2020 Bronco has been shrouded in mystery since the motor company announced its return after 23 years out of production. There are no verified photos of what the new SUV will look like, and very little information has been publicly released on specs or even an exact release date.

But Ford filed some trademarks last week with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office hinting at some model names, including Bronco Outer Banks.

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office file for Bronco Outer Banks

There are also new trademarks for Bronco Big Bend and Bronco Sport, according to FordAuthority.com, an independent website reporting news about, you guessed it, all things Ford.

Ford Authority reports that the new Broncos will go up against Jeep for a slice of the rugged, off-road pie.

For its part, Ford has released only sparse details about the new Broncos, set to hit dealerships next spring.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear. They want a new generation of vehicles that are incredibly capable yet fun to drive,” Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of The Americas, said in a news release. “Bronco will be a no-compromise midsize 4×4 utility for thrill seekers who want to venture way beyond the city.”

Ford first introduced the Bronco in 1965 as a 1966 model. The original Bronco features included a CB radio, an auxiliary gas tank, a power take-off, a winch and a post-hole digger.

The Bronco continued production for the next 30 years, growing from a compact SUV to “eventually share height and width specs with the Ford F-150,” the company said.

The new Bronco will be a mid-size SUV manufactured at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, which is the same plant where the 1966 through 1996 models were built.

