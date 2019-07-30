Going up: New Kill Devil Hills water tower taking shape

Replacement of Kill Devil Hills’ 55-year-old, 200,000-gallon water tower behind the town fire station is moving right along.

The new $2.8 million tower, expected to be complete by February 2020, will be 160-feet high and hold 400,000 gallons.

The new tower is a pedesphere-style, elevated tank and will bear a new logo featuring the Wright Brothers Memorial. The graphic was created by Dave Rollins with Access Design based on a sketch by project contractor Landmark Structures, Inc.

Workers are now building the tower’s cone base. Steel plates are craned into place and welded by workers standing on a wood scaffolding.

Once the base cone is done, workers will begin constructing the pedestal between the cone and the tank itself.

