Going up: New Kill Devil Hills water tower taking shape

July 30, 2019 OBX Today 0
Kill Devil Hills water tower construction. [Kari Pugh photo]

Replacement of Kill Devil Hills’ 55-year-old, 200,000-gallon water tower behind the town fire station is moving right along.

The new $2.8 million tower, expected to be complete by February 2020, will be 160-feet high and hold 400,000 gallons.

A sneak peek at the new design of the water tower. [Rendering courtesy Town of Kill Devil Hills]

The new tower is a pedesphere-style, elevated tank and will bear a new logo featuring the Wright Brothers Memorial. The graphic was created by Dave Rollins with Access Design based on a sketch by project contractor Landmark Structures, Inc.

Workers are now building the tower’s cone base. Steel plates are craned into place and welded by workers standing on a wood scaffolding.

Benny Baldwin with Baldwin Video Productions captured this image of construction on the new Kill Devil Hills water tower. [Courtesy Town of Kill Devil Hills]

Once the base cone is done, workers will begin constructing the pedestal between the cone and the tank itself.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.

