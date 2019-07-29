Pennsylvania boy, 6, dies after being pulled from Nags Head swimming pool

A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died after being pulled from a swimming pool at a residence in Nags Head.

Nags Head’s police and fire departments were called to a home in the 6900 block of South Virginia Dare Trail about 5:25 p.m. Sunday, where they found family members giving CPR to the boy, the town said in a news release. The boy had been found unresponsive in the pool.

The child was taken by Dare County EMS personnel to the Outer Banks Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation and the boy’s name has not been released.

The town offered thanks to organizations who assisted with the call, including Dare County EMS, Chaplain 14 from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.