A different kind of rescue for Kitty Hawk lifeguard

A baby sea turtle who apparently didn’t make it to the ocean with his fellow siblings got a helping hand this morning in Kitty Hawk.

Kitty Hawk Ocean Rescue lifeguard Bryce Pugh found the newly-hatched loggerhead struggling on the beach and notified local turtle rescuers.

Pugh and other lifeguards named the baby turtle Perry, and transferred him to the care of the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (N.E.S.T.) volunteer Holly King.

It’s been a record year for sea turtle nests along the Outer Banks, with at least 329 nests located by National Park Service staff at Cape Hatteras National Seashore and 24 along the northern beaches of Currituck and Dare counties.

The most recent was last night in Southern Shores, with a mama sea turtle coming up to lay her eggs at sunset.

