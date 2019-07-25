‘Marine’ mystery: Boots found scattered at Cape Lookout National Seashore

Cape Lookout National Seashore rangers see a lot of marine debris, but they’re stumped by five pairs of boots (and one lone boot) recently found scattered on the shores of Shackleford Banks.

The beach debris rangers find usually falls into one of two categories: flotsam (things “stolen” by the tide and floating in the ocean) and jetsam (things deliberately thrown overboard.)

“We’re not sure how to define these pairs of boots that were found scattered along the beach recently,” seashore officials said in a Facebook post.

“However, we’re hoping that there aren’t 5 barefoot Marines having to explain what happened to their boots!”

