Tropical depression forms off Florida, front bringing us heat relief likely to absorb it

The third tropical cyclone of 2019 formed Monday afternoon off the Bahamas. But the cold front that will bring an end to the recent heat wave is expected to keep it from being more than just a rainmaker over southeastern North Carolina.

Beach 104/94.5 WCMS staff meteorologist John Bernier shares more on Tropical Depression 3:

https://obxtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/td3.mp3

The frontal boundary that will depress the depression is forecast to move over the Outer Banks and bring increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday afternoon.

Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible through Wednesday.

Ahead of the front, winds from the south will increase to 25 mph. With the onshore flow, a high risk of rip currents is forecast for Tuesday along the south facing beaches from Cape Hatteras to Ocracoke Inlet.

Swimming is not advised for the beaches off Frisco, Hatteras village and Ocracoke island. There is a low risk of rip currents from Corolla to Buxton.

Once the front clears us Wednesday night, we will see more seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s into the weekend.

National Weather Service forecast for Nags Head, as of Monday, 6:30 p.m.:

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Low around 73. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 81. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

