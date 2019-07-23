Southern Shores town manager Peter Rascoe announces he will be retiring Sept. 1

Southern Shores Town Manager Peter Rascoe informed town council members on Friday that he will be retiring on September 1.

“I am privileged and honored to have served as Town Manager of Southern Shores for the past nine years,” Rascoe said in a letter the council.

Rascoe was informed in May by the state’s Local Government Employee’s Retirement System that he had reached the 25 year mark of creditable service.

“Although I am grateful to the town’s governing bodies for granting to me in our employment agreement the option of continuing as Town Manager until June 30, 2023, after careful consideration including discussion with my family, I have chosen to take the full retirement benefit option now available to me.

Prior to coming to Southern Shores in 2010, the Bertie County native served as county manager and county attorney for Chowan County, the state Attorney General’s office and the North Carolina Property Tax Commission.

Rascoe said his last day in the office will be August 16, due to leave time he still had available.

He also recommended to the council that Deputy Town Manager Wes Haskett be appointed on an interim basis for at least the next six months to allow time for a permanent replacement to be named.

The town council next meets on August 6.

