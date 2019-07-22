Wesley’s Way Foundation, local groups team up to spread word about ocean safety

Cape Hatteras National Seashore and other local groups have teamed up with the Wesley’s Way Foundation to distribute ocean safety cards and stickers to visitor centers and local businesses.

The materials were created through a partnership with Outer Banks Forever, Dare County, Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, Wesley’s Way Foundation and Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The family of Wesley Ryan Belisle, a 4-year-old boy swept away by rough surf in Kitty Hawk in April 28, created the Wesley’s Way Foundation to honor his memory by promoting water safety, literacy, parks and playgrounds and help children in need.

The new stickers and cards read: “Should I get into the ocean today?” and have information on signing up for regional daily text messages on ocean conditions. The back offers tips for keeping safe.

The new materials are the latest initiative in the region’s #LoveTheBeachRespectTheOcean campaign aimed at preventing rip current deaths and injuries. Last year there were nine ocean-related deaths along the Outer Banks. So far this year, there have been two, and a third man remains missing after disappearing during a swim near Oregon Inlet earlier this month.

Text “Join OBXBEACHCONDITIONS” to 30890 to sign up for daily alerts.

