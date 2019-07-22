Park Service increasing patrols after tire slashings in Cape Hatteras National Seashore

National Park Service law enforcement rangers will increase patrol activities at parking lots after a rash of tire slashings over the past two weeks in Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to Park Service public affairs specialist Mike Barber, owners of seven different vehicles reported puncture damage to their tires between July 11 and July 21.

Five of the seven vandalized vehicles were Jeep Wranglers, and in most of the cases at least four tires were punctured, according to Barber.

Dates and locations of the specific incidents:

On July 11, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., four tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler parked approximately one mile north of Rodanthe along N.C. 12.

On July 11, between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., five tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler parked in the Ramp 27 parking lot.

On July 12, between 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., five tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler parked just north of Coquina Beach.

On July 17, between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., four tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler at the Coquina Beach parking lot.

Between 9 p.m. on July 20 and 10 a.m. on July 21, four tires were punctured on a Toyota Corolla at the Ramp 23 parking lot.

On July 21, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., four tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler at the Coquina Beach parking lot.

On July 21, between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., three tires were punctured at the Ramp 34 parking lot.

There was also an incident of tires being slashed on a pair of SUVs at a beach access in Kill Devil Hills last week.

Barber said anyone who witnessed unusual activity at those locations are asked to help solve these crimes by reporting tips anonymously.

Contact the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch by phone or test at 888-653-0009, online at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”, or send an email to nps_isb@nps.gov.

Tips can also be submitted via Dare County Community Crimeline.

Along with the increased patrols, the Park Service is coordinating efforts with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, and Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills police departments.

