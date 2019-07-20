Give wild horses space in intense heat

With Currituck County under an excessive heat warning this weekend, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund is urging visitors to the 4×4 beaches to give the wild horses extra space.

” … It is absolutely critical that the horses are given plenty of room to stay cool and hydrated,” the CWHF said in a Facebook post. “PLEASE do not harass the horses, and give them even more than the legally required 50ft. This kind of weather (heat index of 110+) is dangerous and potentially lethal.”

The National Weather Service has Currituck and southeastern Virginia under an excessive heat warning through Sunday evening, with heat index values expected to feel like 11-115 degrees.

The CWHF manages a herd of about 100 Colonial Spanish mustangs roaming the beaches and dunes of the northern Outer Banks and a rescue farm of about 17 horses.

