Nags Head police looking for woman who stole from Jersey Mike’s tip jar

The Nags Head Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole money from a tip jar at a sandwich shop on U.S. 158 Tuesday evening.

The white female, about 5 feet to 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and wearing an orange or pink top and black shorts, was seen taking the money from Jersey Mike’s at 2424 S. Croatan Highway around 5 p.m.

Police said surveillance video shows the suspect ordering food and then waiting at the cash register.

After paying for her order, the employee walks away and the suspect reaches into the tip jar twice and takes an unknown amount of cash before leaving.

If you recognize this woman or have information related to the incident, contact the Nags Head Police Department at 252-441-6386 or the Dare Community Crime line at 252-473-3111.

